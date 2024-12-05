RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.78) to GBX 780 ($9.91) in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RS1. Citigroup raised shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital raised shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.67) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 840 ($10.67).

RS Group stock opened at GBX 725.50 ($9.22) on Thursday. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 680.50 ($8.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 852.60 ($10.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 743.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,860.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

