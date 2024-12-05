RTW Investments LP Purchases 2,585,519 Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585,519 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 0.22% of Orchestra BioMed worth $42,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

NASDAQ OBIO opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,179.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.04%. Analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $38,527.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,146.75. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $96,867. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Profile

(Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.