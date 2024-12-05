RTW Investments LP Takes $143.39 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 396,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,392,000. Stryker accounts for 2.1% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $389.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.79. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $285.79 and a 1-year high of $398.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.40.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

