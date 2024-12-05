Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.410–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $231.5 million-$233.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.1 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.860–1.820 EPS.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Rubrik stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,259,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 362,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,265,017.10. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,536.64. This represents a 63.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,112 shares of company stock valued at $18,997,746 over the last quarter.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

