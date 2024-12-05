RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.61. 57,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 484,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Specifically, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $143,078.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,695.68. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get RxSight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

RxSight Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 122,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.