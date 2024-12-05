Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $259.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $197.24 and a 12 month high of $273.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.17 and a 200-day moving average of $240.20.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

