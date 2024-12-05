Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Acquires Shares of 726 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 39.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

