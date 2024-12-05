Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $111,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in PPL by 195.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.