Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Iron Mountain makes up about 2.3% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,396,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.09, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,480.50. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

