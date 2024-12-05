Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $65,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CRH by 286.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CRH stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75.
CRH Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 AI-Powered Platforms Disrupting the Finance Industry
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.