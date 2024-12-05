Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Purchases New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $12,004,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.48 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.