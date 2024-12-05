Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $384.21 and a 1 year high of $523.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.58.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
