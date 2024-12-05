Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.