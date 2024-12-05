Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
