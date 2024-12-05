SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

AVUS opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

