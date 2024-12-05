SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

