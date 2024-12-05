SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 300.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $367.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

