SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 237,910 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,910 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $48,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.