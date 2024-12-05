SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,912 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $427.86 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $425.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.77.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

