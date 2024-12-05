Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $380.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $368.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $367.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 28.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.