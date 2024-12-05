Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $368.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

CRM opened at $367.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,708,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 78,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

