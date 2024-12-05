Samsara BioCapital LLC Acquires New Stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 291,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. Artiva Biotherapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 1.20% of Artiva Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,234,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Artiva Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARTV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ARTV

Artiva Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.