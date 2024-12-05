SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SAP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SAP by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $253.61 on Thursday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $148.38 and a twelve month high of $254.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

