Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Canopy Growth accounts for 0.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

