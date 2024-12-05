ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ScanSource by 177.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after purchasing an additional 815,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $775.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.53%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,081 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $747,565.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,563.20. The trade was a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,010 shares of company stock worth $2,611,843. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

