Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.425-$7.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.