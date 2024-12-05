Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 1.22% of Security National Financial worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Security National Financial by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. Security National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNFCA

Security National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.