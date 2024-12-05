Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.10, but opened at $66.46. Semtech shares last traded at $66.35, with a volume of 273,141 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Semtech Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Semtech's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Semtech by 105.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 115.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

