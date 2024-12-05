SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on S. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,757.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,541 shares of company stock worth $10,032,448. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SentinelOne by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after buying an additional 516,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,326,000 after buying an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,594 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.