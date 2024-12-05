Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Position Increased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144,782 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SVC

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.