Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. 106,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 250,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Williams Trading upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

