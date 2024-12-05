Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Grows By 7.7%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Karooooo Price Performance

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $47.10.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

About Karooooo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.