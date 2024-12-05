Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Grows By 7.7%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Karooooo Price Performance
Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $47.10.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
