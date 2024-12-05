Shyam Sankar Sells 5,250,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

