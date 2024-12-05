SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $3.04. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 771,786 shares changing hands.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

