SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 328,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,746,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Ventum Cap Mkts cut SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

