Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,583 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.32% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $32,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

