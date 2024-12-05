Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $2,700,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $346,487.31.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68.

Snowflake stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,664,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,972. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 90.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after buying an additional 600,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

