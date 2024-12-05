SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.40 and last traded at $112.38, with a volume of 44799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFY. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 30,635,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,414,000 after buying an additional 1,370,977 shares during the last quarter.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

See Also

