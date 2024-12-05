SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.93. 2,002,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,634,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Mizuho lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $819.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 244,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,124.70. This represents a 176.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,627,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,293,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 683.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 220,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 202,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

