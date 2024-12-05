SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 25.6% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 75,385,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 35,751,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 33.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,936.96. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,350. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 298.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

