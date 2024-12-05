Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 76066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

