SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and traded as low as $19.93. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 287,308 shares changing hands.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.