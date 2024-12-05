Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPRO

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.18 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,492 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 309,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.