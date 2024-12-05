Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 215,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 375.5% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,663 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. This trade represents a 27.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

