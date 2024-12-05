Sphera Funds Management LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Alector were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,341.80. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $131,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,826.48. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock valued at $239,806. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. Analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

