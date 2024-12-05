Sphera Funds Management LTD. Lowers Stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,897 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GLUE opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $57,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,231,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,388,516.32. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

See Also

