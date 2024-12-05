Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 24,648,170 Shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,648,170 shares during the period. Cybin comprises approximately 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 4.67% of Cybin worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 13.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cybin from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26. Cybin Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

