Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $793.9 million-$794.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.3 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,038. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,060.20. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

