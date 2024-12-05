Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

FUND remained flat at $8.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 40,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,885. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Insider Activity

About Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $197,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 321,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,044.12. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.