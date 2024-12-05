Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
FUND remained flat at $8.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 40,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,885. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
