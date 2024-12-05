STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.0 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $17,237,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 592,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 197,717 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,884,000 after buying an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $4,293,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

