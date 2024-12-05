Stadium Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 12.4% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Brunswick worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.1% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,289,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BC opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

